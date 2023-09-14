Major road in and out of Halifax open again after being closed because of barn blaze

Watch more videos on Shots!

Calderdale Council said at around 7am that Bradford Road was temporarily closed at Stump Cross traffic lights towards Northowram and also near the junction with Mardlon Road going towards Halifax.

The road is now open again.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said four crews – from Halifax, Illingworth, Odsal and Cleckheaton - were called to the blaze on Bradford Road at Stump Cross at 12.29am today.

