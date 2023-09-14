Major road in and out of Halifax open again after being closed because of barn blaze
A major Halifax road had to be shut for several hours this morning after a barn fire.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 07:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:21 BST
Calderdale Council said at around 7am that Bradford Road was temporarily closed at Stump Cross traffic lights towards Northowram and also near the junction with Mardlon Road going towards Halifax.
The road is now open again.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said four crews – from Halifax, Illingworth, Odsal and Cleckheaton - were called to the blaze on Bradford Road at Stump Cross at 12.29am today.
There was a diversion in place and drivers were being urged to avoid the area if they could.