Majority of Halifax roads re-open after overturned lorry crash

One road still remains closed after a serious crash where a lorry overturned and came within inches of ploughing into a row of houses.

The A58 has finally reopened yesterday evening at Stump Cross as a waste lorry crashed and shed it load on Thursday morning.

However, Calderdale Council confirmed that the Hough is closed until further notice.

A huge clean up operation saw another SUEZ truck attend the incident tyesterday o collect the spilled waste.

The lorry had to be secured before it was lifted by a crane and taken away by a recovery truck.

The busy Stump Cross junction was sealed off after the incident at the bottom of neighbouring The Hough after the truck carrying waste shed its load leaving a pile of rubbish spread out across the street and roads.

SUEZ recycling and recovery UK handles the waste management for Calderdale Council and it is one their vehicles that crashed.

A spokesperson said the driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The cause of the accident is as of yet unknown but will be subject to investigation in due course.

