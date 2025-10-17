Man dies after crash on Brighouse Road in Queensbury - Police appeal for witnesses

By Abigail Kellett
Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:35 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle fatal collision in Queensbury.

The collision happened at 2.20pm yesterday (Thursday) on Brighouse Road between the two junctions for Hillcrest Drive.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Read more: Belle and Sebastian tour dates: Another headliner announced for Piece...

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A blue Audi A4 was travelling north on the A644 from Shelf roundabout towards Queensbury before coming to a stop in collision with metal railings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle fatal collision in Queensbury.placeholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle fatal collision in Queensbury.

“The driver, a male aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

"It is believed he suffered a medical episode.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0934 of 16/10.

Related topics:PoliceWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice