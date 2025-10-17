Man dies after crash on Brighouse Road in Queensbury - Police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle fatal collision in Queensbury.

The collision happened at 2.20pm yesterday (Thursday) on Brighouse Road between the two junctions for Hillcrest Drive.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A blue Audi A4 was travelling north on the A644 from Shelf roundabout towards Queensbury before coming to a stop in collision with metal railings.

“The driver, a male aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he later died.

"It is believed he suffered a medical episode.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 0934 of 16/10.