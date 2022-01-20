Map showcasing the South Pennines Park installed at Halifax station

Mapping adventures across the South Pennines Park with Northern Trains

Covering 460 sq. miles of Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester, the 3m x 3m map has been installed at Halifax Station and is designed to demonstrate how accessible attractions across the park are by public transport, connecting rail and trail networks.

Designed by internationally acclaimed artist, Angela Smyth, the map celebrates landmarks across the South Pennines Park including urban centres, cultural hubs and rural uplands, from Horwich to Halifax, Bolton to Bradford.

Helen Noble, Chief Executive of South Pennines Park, said: “We are delighted that Northern Trains Ltd has agreed to raise the profile of the park and help to share the breadth of leisure, wellbeing, culture and business opportunities that exist across the South Pennines Park.

“As a result of Covid-19, people are re-discovering their local area and venturing beyond their hometown to explore our beautifully rich diverse and accessible landscape and find much needed solace and tranquillity alongside adrenaline fuelled adventure.

“The Park offers so much for everyone. This map installation will help to connect rail and trail networks and encourage local people to discover, cherish and protect this special place.”

Helen added: “It is through the support of organisations such as Northern Trains Ltd that we can support key projects to champion transport infrastructure, flood protection, heritage and conservation. We look forward to working together further to champion accessibility, diversity and inclusion across the park.”

The South Pennines Park is a new radical and inclusive approach to managing landscapes, created to champion and protect the people, landscape, wildlife and infrastructure within its footprint.

Richard Isaac, Regional Community and Sustainability Manager at Northern Trains Ltd, said: “Northern Trains Ltd are thrilled to be part of this project and we plan to install more South Pennines Park maps within other Northern rail stations throughout 2022.

“It is so important that local people realise they can access the park to discover new leisure, cultural and employment opportunities but also in particular for young people to step outside of their local area and explore more of our thriving park.