Mayor of West Yorkshire hails ‘huge step’ as region wins funds for 111 electric buses

Money has been received through the Government’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Area fund, which is delivering almost 1,000 new green buses across the country.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “When I was elected, I pledged to improve public transport by introducing greener buses to improve the environment.

“This funding, matched by £33 million funding from the local bus operators, will allow us to introduce new zero-emission buses to Bradford, Wakefield and Leeds and take the number of such buses in the West Yorkshire fleet to over 10 per cent per cent.

Funding for new buses in West Yorkshire

“A green, zero-emission bus system is a core element of the Combined Authority’s long-term vision for buses in West Yorkshire.

“We’ve already allocated £4 million of our own funds to introduce zero-emission buses in Kirklees and Calderdale, funded through the Transforming Cities Fund, and I’m delighted that the Department for Transport has matched our ambitions.

“I’ll continue to work with bus manufacturers, operators and the Department for Transport to bring more zero emission buses to West Yorkshire.”

The £24 million bid to the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area (ZEBRA) fund will deliver 47 double-decker buses for Arriva, 32 single-decker buses for First and 32 single-decker buses for Transdev across Bradford, Wakefield and Leeds.

The Government has set a target of funding 4,000 zero-emission buses across the country – which the Prime Minister promised in 2020 to “drive forward the UK’s progress on its net zero ambitions” and to “build and rebuild those vital connections to every part of the UK”.

More than £70m was announced last year to support 335 new zero emission buses in five areas, with a further £50m to help Coventry become the UK’s first ‘All Electric Bus City’.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I will level up and clean up our transport network. That’s why I’ve announced hundreds of millions of pounds to roll out zero emission buses nationwide.