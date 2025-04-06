Mobile speed camera locations in CalderdaleMobile speed camera locations in Calderdale
Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

Mobile speed camera locations in April - Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Brighouse

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2022, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 14:06 BST
Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale in the month of April.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street

A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

