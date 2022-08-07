Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdaleplaceholder image
Mobile speed camera locations in Calderdale

Mobile speed camera locations in July - Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2022, 12:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:34 BST
Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale in the month of July.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street Photo: Google Street View

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane Photo: Google Street View

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive Photo: Google Street View

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane Photo: Google Street View

