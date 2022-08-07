Mobile speed camera locations in CalderdaleMobile speed camera locations in Calderdale
Mobile speed camera locations in June - Halifax, Todmorden, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Hebden Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Aug 2022, 12:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 10:33 BST
Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras in Calderdale in the month of June.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street

1. Stainland Road

B6112 Stainland Road, Greetland - between 35m South of Bradley Lane and Queen Street Photo: Google Street View

A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street

2. Burnley Road

A646 Burnley Road, Cornholme - between Greenfield Terrace and Hudson Street Photo: Google Street View

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane

3. Elland Road

A6025 Elland Road, Elland - between 1070m North East of Binns Top Lane (50/30mph Signs) and Binns Top Lane Photo: Google Street View

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

4. Bradford Road

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive Photo: Google Street View

