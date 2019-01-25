Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale Picture: West Yorkshire Police Facebook Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from the week commencing Monday, 28 January. Pictures from Google Street View. Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor Lane Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd Between 130m NW of Clogg Works & Westfield Terrace Crag Lane Between Jumples & Page Hill Elland Road, Elland Between Binns Top Lane & Wood Lane Halifax Road, Hipperholme Between Denholme Gate Road & 307M West of Watergate Fourteen do's and don'ts for driving in cold conditions