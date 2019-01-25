Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from the week commencing Monday, 28 January.

Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane

Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive

Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road

Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between 450m NW of Station Road to John Naylor Lane

Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane

Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd Between 130m NW of Clogg Works & Westfield Terrace

Crag Lane Between Jumples & Page Hill

Elland Road, Elland Between Binns Top Lane & Wood Lane

Halifax Road, Hipperholme Between Denholme Gate Road & 307M West of Watergate

