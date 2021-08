Halifax based company fined £50,000 for making over 96,000 illegal pensions calls

Guardians of the UK's deepest lock which is in Calderdale win prestigious prize

News you can trust since 1853

A644 Brighouse Road, Keelham - between Thornton Road and Halifax Road

A644 Brighouse and Denholme Road, Keelham - between Thornton Road and Deep Lane

A6036 Bradford Road, Northowram - between Park View Avenue and Victoria Drive

A647 Boothtown Road, Halifax - between Woodside Road and Ploughcroft Lane