Mobile speed cameras will be at these Calderdale locations next week

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations across Calderdale from the week commencing Monday, March 25.

Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane

1. Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot

Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane

2. Boothtown Road

Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road

3. Burnley Road, Cornholme

Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane

4. Burnley Road, Friendly

