News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Motorists face delays on major route in and out of Halifax as two weeks of gas works set to begin on the A58

Motorists face a fortnight of disruption on a key route in and out of Halifax as Northern Gas Networks (NGN) begins work on upgrading pipework next week.

By Dominic Brown
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

The project, which will see ageing metal pipework replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, aims to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Halifax now, while also getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Monday, April 3, and is expected to last for two weeks. It has been planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic management measures will be put in place so that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public.

Road works on Godley Lane, Halifax
Road works on Godley Lane, Halifax
Road works on Godley Lane, Halifax
Most Popular

Three-way traffic lights will be operating at the junction of New Bank and Godley Lane on the A58.

While the majority of the work will be carried out in the street, engineers will also need to access customers’ properties to complete the project.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris Green, business operations lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

For more information about the work, contact NGN’s customer care team on 0800 040 7766 or email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: West Yorkshire motorway central barrier upgrades take big steps forwa...
MotoristsHalifaxNGNCalderdale Council