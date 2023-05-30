Multi-million pound cycling scheme set to bring traffic-free paths to Wakefield and walking routes in Calderdale

Funding provided by Active Travel England will help traffic-free paths in Wakefield as well as build new cycle lanes in Leeds and walking routes in Calderdale, in a bid to promote healthy travel, reduce emissions and grow the economy.

It comes as West Yorkshire has been recognised as one of the ‘Top Tier’ authorities in the country by Active Travel England, leading the way in providing cycling and walking opportunities for people across the region.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire said: “We want to make West Yorkshire better-connected with a greener, simpler and cheaper transport network.

New funding will help provide traffic-free paths in Wakefield.

“Cycling, walking and wheeling have a vital role to play and it is fantastic that we’ve been recognised as one of the best places in the country to do that.

“This additional investment helps us boost connections, grow our economy and tackle the climate emergency, but it’s important that no community is left out.”

This latest investment of £23.12 million was secured by the Combined Authority and local authority partners from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Active Travel Fund, following a submission to government, in February 2023.

The schemes delivered through this funding aim to provide attractive alternative choices for local journeys.

Further improvements will also be made to the canal towpath network in West Yorkshire, including the Huddersfield Narrow Canal towpath between Slaithwaite and Marsden in Kirklees, and the Huddersfield Broad Canal between Aspley Marina and Cooper Bridge near Brighouse.

