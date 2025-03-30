Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Calderdale road has been closed in both directions.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cragg Road is shut between Scout Road and Elphin Court in Mytholmroyd.

Google’s traffic map is reporting an accident in the area and there are reports that an air ambulance has been spotted.

The incident is thought to have happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.

We will update this story when we have more details confirmed.