Mytholmroyd accident: Calderdale road closed and reports of air ambulance being called out
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Calderdale road has been closed in both directions.
Cragg Road is shut between Scout Road and Elphin Court in Mytholmroyd.
Google’s traffic map is reporting an accident in the area and there are reports that an air ambulance has been spotted.
The incident is thought to have happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm.
We will update this story when we have more details confirmed.