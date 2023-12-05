A road in Mytholmroyd will be shut into next week after a gas leak yesterday.

The bridge section of New Road is shut and there are two-way traffic lights on Burnley Road while emergency repairs take place.

Northern Gas has told ward councillors for the area they are hoping the work will be finished by the middle of next week but the councillors have warned “this is not set in stone”.

As reported by the Courier, there were huge delays reported through Mytholmroyd yesterday when New Road had to be suddenly closed because of the gas leak.

Luddenden Foot’s ward councillors have posted: “Thank you for your patience on this, it’s been rather frustrating for all.

"An unexpected road closure is always going to be disruptive but hopefully the works will finish ahead of schedule.

"Diversions are in place. Unfortunately if your vehicle does not fit through Thrush tunnel, it’s a substantial detour.

"Our rural routes are not equipped to deal with large volumes of traffic. Please take care and remember people live in the small villages you are detouring through – slow and steady please.”