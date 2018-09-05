Mytholmroyd water main burst: What is Yorkshire Water doing

The impact of water main burst in Mytholmroyd that has caused major travel disruption and closures of businesses and schools is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

The burst happened this morning at the junction of Burnley Road and Caldene Avenue. The road was closed off and motorists were faced with taking alternative routes.

Yorkshire Water has said they are working hard to make repairs and reopen the road as soon as possible.

In a statement the company said: "This morning, a water main on Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd burst causing significant damage to the road. Due to the damage, the road is closed for safety, with diversions in place.

"We’d like to thank local residents for their patience, we’re doing everything we can to get water supplies restored this afternoon.

"We have bottled water in Mytholmroyd and this will be handed out by our colleagues at Grange Dean Medical Centre.

"We have already rung the vulnerable customers on our priority services register to check if they require bottled water and we are delivering this to them.

"Calderdale Council is supporting us with identifying other vulnerable residents who we may not be aware of so we can make sure they have the information and support they need.

As and when we have updates we will share these with you. We’re working as quickly as we can to get this resolved and understand the disruption this is causing. If you have any questions or queries, please don’t hesitate to get in touch."

