But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M62, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to junction 24, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

M62

• M62, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 22 to 25, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm July 15 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 24 to junction 25, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route via National highways and local authority network.

• M62, from 8pm July 19 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closures for barrier repair.