New artwork created by students welcomes visitors at Brighouse station

The new installation at Brighouse station features colourful depictions of local landmarks and landscapes.

The project was carried out by students at Calderdale College and Friends of Brighouse Station with support from Northern.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.

Artwork at Brighouse station