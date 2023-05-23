News you can trust since 1853
New artwork created by students welcomes visitors at Brighouse station

Students have created a spectacular artwork welcoming visitors to one of Northern’s Calderdale stations.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The new installation at Brighouse station features colourful depictions of local landmarks and landscapes.

The project was carried out by students at Calderdale College and Friends of Brighouse Station with support from Northern.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artwork now has pride-of-place at the station.

Artwork at Brighouse stationArtwork at Brighouse station
“It is such a wonderful welcome for everyone visiting the station.”

