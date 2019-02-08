New flashing speed sign installed on Bradford Road in Brighouse

Bradford Road in Brighouse now has a new flashing speed sign to let drivers know if they are good too fast which has been completed by Calderdale Council.

The sign has been located opposite Brighouse Swimming Pool and is in response to residents’ concerns about the speed of vehicles travelling on the road.

The sign will be fixed in its current location for 12 months before being moved elsewhere on Bradford Road.

Conservative group leader Councillor Scott Benton (Brighouse) said: "Speeding on Bradford Road has long been a problem.

"The introduction of this sign, which councillors have campaigned for, will hopefully make motorists aware of the speed at which they are travelling and will help to slow the traffic down.

"Additional speed checks will also be carried out by the council and the Police which we hope will also raise awareness of this issue.

"The council are currently conducting a review of the different parking and speeding issues on various sections of the road.

"This review will report back in the spring and we hope that a combination of these different measures will help to tackle the speeding problem."