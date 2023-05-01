New plaque presented at Brighouse Train Station celebrating the opening of the present station

Brighouse Civic Trust presented a new plaque celebrating the opening of the present Brighouse Station in 2000.

The plaque will be put on the fence on Platform 1 explaining that originally a station opened in 1840 at Brighouse and was known as Brighouse for Bradford.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Brighouse Civic Trust are pictured with volunteers from the Friends of Brighouse Station and their Chairman, Paul Marshall.