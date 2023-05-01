News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
5 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
5 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
6 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
8 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

New plaque presented at Brighouse Train Station celebrating the opening of the present station

A new plaque is set to be put up at Brighouse Train Station.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Brighouse Civic Trust presented a new plaque celebrating the opening of the present Brighouse Station in 2000.

The plaque will be put on the fence on Platform 1 explaining that originally a station opened in 1840 at Brighouse and was known as Brighouse for Bradford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Brighouse Civic Trust are pictured with volunteers from the Friends of Brighouse Station and their Chairman, Paul Marshall.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Brighouse Civic Trust are pictured with volunteers from the Friends of Brighouse Station and their Chairman, Paul Marshall.The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Brighouse Civic Trust are pictured with volunteers from the Friends of Brighouse Station and their Chairman, Paul Marshall.
The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Brighouse Civic Trust are pictured with volunteers from the Friends of Brighouse Station and their Chairman, Paul Marshall.
Most Popular
Read More
Read more: Here are the 13 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes
Related topics:Paul MarshallBradford