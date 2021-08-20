At Calderdale Council's planning comittee councillors permitted a variation to designs for the new bus station at Northgate, Halifax, which would see loss of some wooden beams and a “green wall” following fire safety issues raised and concerns expressed by insurers.
This is how the bus station will now look.
Pre-construction work has started on site in preparation to replace existing bus station
Plans for the new bus station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels,
Plans for the new £15.8 million Halifax Bus Stationis being delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council
Overall, the scheme will deliver more green space than the current arrangement with an extra 40 trees to be planted.
