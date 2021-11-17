New £17.7m Halifax bus station takes shape as leaders take tour of progress

Work on Halifax bus station

The new station is being delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council,

Alongside improved passenger facilities and better access to the town centre, plans for the new station include environmentally friendly features, such as measures to enable the future introduction of electric bus charging points, bike parking and solar panels, as well as a living roof complete with plants.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee, and Coun Jane Scullion, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, were joined on site by Michael Fitzsimons, Principal of Trinity Sixth Form Academy at neighbouring Northgate in the town centre.

Coun Hinchcliffe said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Calderdale Council on the redevelopment of Halifax Bus Station, which will make it easier for people to move around our region.

“It is more important than ever that we continue to invest in a modern, accessible transport network, which supports economic growth by connecting more people with jobs, training and education.

“Our region deserves a transport system which gets people to where they need to go, but also fills them with pride and with the confidence that we are moving forwards to deliver prosperity and achieve our aim of becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038.”

The new Halifax Bus Station is part of a wider package of schemes to transform the way people travel in and around the town.

It is being delivered with money from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund.

Councillor Jane Scullion said: “It’s exciting to see work progressing well on the transformation of Halifax Bus Station. We’re ambitious about the future of Calderdale, and this project forms part of the major investment going into regeneration in Halifax and across the borough.

“Improving travel into and around Halifax and Calderdale will play a key role in our inclusive economic recovery from the pandemic and the sustainability of our towns.

“Tackling the climate emergency is another priority for us, and the bus station’s proposed new modern and environmentally-friendly features will help cut carbon emissions and protect the planet.”

Construction work is expected to continue until summer 2023.