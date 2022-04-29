With warmer weather hopefully just around the corner, the train operator’s new dog watering stations are available across 138 staffed stations to keep furry friends hydrated when they are on the go.

The Calderdale stations that will be involved are Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Mark Powles, customer & commercial director at Northern said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do – whether they are human or canine.

New pup-friendly provisions rolled out across these Calderdale stations

“Dogs are welcome on our services are we want to provide the best journey possible for everyone.”

The improvements come as part of Northern’s wider programme of transformation across the rail network.

Northern’s campaign – A Better Way to Go - highlights the work being done by the train operator to improve every step of the customer journey.

Mark added: “Our A Better Way to Go campaign demonstrates the hard work that has taken place as we continue to transform rail travel in the north, and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved.”

The campaign, which will be seen in stations, on-trains and online, will also cover improvements such as:

New fleet made up of 100 state-of-the-art trains

Another 240 trains have been fully refurbished

Industry leading mobility scooter policy

Roll-out of bodycam units

Improved CCTV onboard and in stations

Car park refurbishments