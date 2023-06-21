News you can trust since 1853
New station artwork celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community is pride of place at Halifax station

New artwork celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community is now pride of place at one of Northern’s Calderdale stations.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The new installation, which features images and messages celebrating the diverse community of the town, stretches to more than 30 metres long.

Marketing and media students from nearby Calderdale college created the colourful display.

The project was carried out by the Halifax Station Partnership with support from train operator, Northern.

Pride artwork at Halifax stationPride artwork at Halifax station
Most Popular

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artworks celebrate our local communities.

"We work hard to promote equality, diversity and inclusion across the whole of Northern – both in our colleague workforce and the communities we serve.”

The artwork has been installed ahead of Calderdale Pride 2023, which will take place on Saturday, August 19.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

Pride artwork at Halifax stationPride artwork at Halifax station
