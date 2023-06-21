New station artwork celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community is pride of place at Halifax station

The new installation, which features images and messages celebrating the diverse community of the town, stretches to more than 30 metres long.

Marketing and media students from nearby Calderdale college created the colourful display.

The project was carried out by the Halifax Station Partnership with support from train operator, Northern.

Pride artwork at Halifax station

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the incredibly talented students whose artworks celebrate our local communities.

"We work hard to promote equality, diversity and inclusion across the whole of Northern – both in our colleague workforce and the communities we serve.”

The artwork has been installed ahead of Calderdale Pride 2023, which will take place on Saturday, August 19.

