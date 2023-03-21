No battery, no excuse: The fare-dodger defence that won't be accepted by Northern ticket inspectors

“I’ve got a ticket but my phone has died” is an increasingly popular excuse given by those unable to satisfy ticket checks.

Unable to distinguish between genuine customers caught ‘power short’ and those deliberately attempting to fare-evade, the train operator’s conductors and revenue officers have no option but to issue the national penalty fare, which has ]increased to £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last 12 months, Northern has installed more than 11,800 plugs and 17,200 USB sockets on-board their trains – providing ample opportunity for customers to charge their devices.

Northern is urging customers using digital tickets on their services to ensure they always have sufficient battery power to present their ticket for inspection

And now, Northern has begun a trial with a company called BattPoint to provide power packs at stations for those travelling without their phone charger or power cable.

They cost 99p for the first ten minutes or £3.99 for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Customers not only have a duty to buy a ticket before they board one of our trains – but also to be able to present it for inspection.

“We were fascinated by research from BattPoint which suggests 50 per cent of smartphone and tablet users run out of battery at least once a day and 96 per cent carrying no form of backup power with them.