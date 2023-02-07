North Bridge closed update: Main road in and out of Halifax now open again after police incident
A main road in and out of Halifax town centre and another busy route are back open after being shut by police.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Burdock Way and North Bridge were both closed earlier this evening (Tuesday).
Police had said there was a “concern for safety incident” involving a man on North Bridge.
They have now said: “This incident has now been resolved safely. Thank you for your patience.”