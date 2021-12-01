Northern announces December timetable change to Halifax service

The new schedules, introduced from Sunday December 12, will focusing on delivering reliability and punctuality for customers, and will see additional service introduced on a small number of routes.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern said: “We have taken the opportunity, where possible, to make small improvements to our timetables, all designed to provide services that meet the needs of our customers.”

“ Customers are at the heart of everything we do and the new timetables build on the enhancements we delivered in May and will deliver high levels of reliability.

Timetable changes to Northern services

“We fully understand the role we play in keeping people on the move and I am asking our customers to familiarise themselves with the new timetables, and to check carefully before any journeys to ensure their journeys go as smoothly as possible. “

As part of the new schedule additional services will be introduced on the following routes:

Newcastle - Morpeth – Chathill

Carlisle - Hexham – Newcastle

Bishop Auckland - Darlington - Middlesbrough – Saltburn

Morecambe/Lancaster - Skipton

Knaresborough – Leeds

Hull – Leeds – Halifax

Liverpool - Manchester Airport via Warrington Central

Liverpool - Warrington Bank Quay

On the majority of routes, Northern will maintain service levels established in May.