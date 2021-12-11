Northern announces new priority seating cards for people with disabilities

Northern's Priority cards

The free card is specially designed to give people with a range of conditions that make it difficult to stand the confidence to ask other passengers to give up a priority seat, and the opportunity for others to offer theirs.

Produced by the company behind the Sunflower Lanyard, the card is easily recognisable as a disability aid and has space for customer to personalise it on the back.

Mark Powles, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, said: “We are proud to be working with Hidden Disabilities to support those in our communities to use our trains and stations with confidence.

“A small act by fellow travellers offering up their seat has an immediate effect but also gives a confidence boost that has a lasting impact.

“We want to make our trains – and our wider network – as accessible as possible, and this scheme is the next step in the journey to deliver a Northern that works for everyone and makes a positive difference.”

The rail operator’s dedicated accessibility team will be on hand to help customers apply for the card and passengers will be able to try out a new virtual reality application from 10am-2pm.

Paul White, CEO at Hidden Disabilities said: "We are delighted in partnering with Northern in providing the new Priority seating card and helping to make the rail network more accessible to all."