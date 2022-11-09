Northern prepares for Remembrance Day: Wreaths to be laid at these Calderdale stations

The train operator is also offering complimentary travel this weekend – and on Friday 11 November – across the entire network for service personnel.

Those wearing an armed forces uniform or carrying a military ID card, as well as cadets in uniform and veterans who display valid identification (such as the Ministry Of Defense issued Veteran's Badge) will be entitled to free travel on all Northern services.

The hundreds of licensed poppy sellers, who have been volunteering in the lead up to this weekend, will also be able to take advantage of the offer.

Wreaths will be laid at Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.