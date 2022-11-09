Northern prepares for Remembrance Day: Wreaths to be laid at these Calderdale stations
Remembrance events are to be held across the Northern network on Friday 11 November – and on Remembrance Sunday itself (13 November) – with customers and colleagues from the rail industry joining Northern staff in paying tribute to those who gave their lives.
The train operator is also offering complimentary travel this weekend – and on Friday 11 November – across the entire network for service personnel.
Those wearing an armed forces uniform or carrying a military ID card, as well as cadets in uniform and veterans who display valid identification (such as the Ministry Of Defense issued Veteran's Badge) will be entitled to free travel on all Northern services.
The hundreds of licensed poppy sellers, who have been volunteering in the lead up to this weekend, will also be able to take advantage of the offer.
Most Popular
Elsewhere on the network Northern staff and community groups will pay their own tributes to the armed forces as wreaths will be laid at Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden.