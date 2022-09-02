News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Northern reveals ‘Top 10’ routes still available for £1 as Flash Sale enters final hours - including travel between Leeds to Hebden Bridge

Northern’s £1 Flash Sale closes at 4pm today (Friday, 2 September) and there are still a few bargain journeys up for grabs, including one to Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 10:00 am

The train operator has revealed details of the ‘Top 10’ journeys customers can still book for just £1.

Those routes are:

Travel between Leeds and Hebden Bridge - £1

Northern reveals ‘Top 10’ routes still available for £1 as Flash Sale enters final hours

Most Popular

Travel between York and Leeds - £1

Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1

Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1

Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1

Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1

Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1

£1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk

The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between September 6 and October 20.

Read More

Read More
Things to do: 9 of the best attractions in Halifax according to TripAdvisor
LeedsTravel