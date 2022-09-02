Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The train operator has revealed details of the ‘Top 10’ journeys customers can still book for just £1.

Those routes are:

Travel between Leeds and Hebden Bridge - £1

Northern reveals ‘Top 10’ routes still available for £1 as Flash Sale enters final hours

Travel between York and Leeds - £1

Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1

Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1

Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1

Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1

Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1

Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1

£1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.

Tickets are on sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk