Northern reveals ‘Top 10’ routes still available for £1 as Flash Sale enters final hours - including travel between Leeds to Hebden Bridge
Northern’s £1 Flash Sale closes at 4pm today (Friday, 2 September) and there are still a few bargain journeys up for grabs, including one to Calderdale.
The train operator has revealed details of the ‘Top 10’ journeys customers can still book for just £1.
Those routes are:
Most Popular
-
1
Man jailed over Halifax town centre attack that left victim on liquid diet
-
2
Parents of Calderdale teen Naomi Gough killed in accident outraged at M606 death crash driver's sentence
-
3
Roadworks set to cause disruption for motorists next week on major route in and out of Halifax
-
4
Four arrested after hunting knife found in Sowerby Bridge
-
5
Football mad nine-year-old from Halifax signs for Leeds United
Travel between York and Leeds - £1
Travel between Hull and Leeds - £1
Travel between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Preston and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Liverpool and Manchester Piccadilly - £1
Travel between Knaresborough and Leeds - £1
Travel between Manchester Piccadilly and Buxton - £1
Travel between Saltburn and Middlesborough - £1
Travel between Barrow in Furness and Carlisle - £1
£1 tickets are available in both directions between the stations included in the top ten.
Tickets are on sale now at: www.northernrailway.co.uk
The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between September 6 and October 20.