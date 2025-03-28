Notice of intention to build speed bumps along road in Halifax have been submitted
The proposals are to construct a traffic calming scheme on Richmond Road, near The Range and Halifax Police Station.
The notice reads: “Notice is hereby given that the Borough Council of Calderdale in exercise of its powers under Section 90A of the Highways Act 1980 and having consulted with the Chief of Police proposes to construct a traffic calming scheme on Richmond Road.”
The proposals are for three pairs of speed cushions and a flat top speed table.
Documents giving more detailed particulars of the Order, including plans showing the affected roads, are available for inspection at Halifax Central Library.
The notice reads: “If you wish to object to the proposal you should send the grounds for your objection in writing to [email protected], or to the Head of Highway and Transportation, Mulcture House, Mulcture Hall Road, Halifax, HX1 1QE: to reach the Council no later than April 18.”
