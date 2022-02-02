Opening date revealed for Park Road between Brighouse and Elland that has been shut for two years

Park Road has been closed since February 2020 when it was seriously damaged by a landslip after significant flooding caused by Storm Ciara.

Vertical movement of 300mm caused cracking over a 60-metre length of the road, as well as some smaller tension cracks, which meant that it had to be fully closed to all traffic for safety reasons.

The road is now scheduled to reopen to traffic on Friday February 4 following the completion of complex repair work.

Overseeing the opening of Park Road, The Leader of the Council, Coun Tim Swift; the Council's Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion and Assistant Director for Strategic Infrastructure, Steven Lee; along with representatives from Esh Construction.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “I’m really pleased we’re now able to reopen Park Road to traffic. We know how disruptive this long closure has been to people living or working around this area of Calderdale and for businesses along this road and we thank everyone for their patience.

“To get to this point has required a huge amount of complex engineering, with major ground investigation work, site clearance and the careful re-siting of utility cables required even before stabilisation work could begin. In addition to the necessary repairs, thought has also been given to ensuring the road is more resilient to future heavy rain.

“As the road reopens, we do ask motorists to take particular care on the route. The rural location of the road, coupled with the lengthy closure has meant that we have seen an increase in wildlife in the area. Please be careful and be aware of the potential for unexpected other road users!”

Calderdale Council has been working with Esh Construction to carry out significant work to stabilise the road.

This has involved the installation of 157 deep bored piles and ground anchors, tied together with a concrete capping beam. Further work has also taken place to improve drainage to help deal with future heavy rain.

The complicated, specialist and costly nature of the repairs meant that additional funding had to be identified.

The full repair plan was agreed after the Council successfully bid for £1.8 million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund, following approval from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in May 2021.

The Combined Authority secured £52.6 million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund to accelerate 15 “shovel-ready” projects in response to the pandemic, helping create nearly 2,300 new jobs and safeguard a further 500.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Making sure our transport network works for people and championing our regional economy are at the heart of my manifesto pledges.

“That’s why I’m pleased funding the Combined Authority helped to secure has been used to repair Park Road, helping residents, commuters and businesses.

“Schemes such as this are integral to our economic recovery from the pandemic, creating new employment opportunities and supporting supply industries.”

Esh Construction’s Contracts Manager, Michael Sherrard, has overseen the major repairs since Esh commenced on site in July 2021.

He said: "“This project required a significant amount of ground investigation and movement monitoring before we could commence work to stabilise the highway. A complex programme of piling and ground anchor installation, along with the construction of a capping beam and a new drainage system to alleviate surface water run-off has been managed within a tight timescale to allow the road to re-open as soon as possible.

“We are pleased to bring the repairs to a completion and re-open this major route for road users and pedestrians.”