Ovenden crash: Halifax road shut both ways after accident

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jan 2025, 21:56 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 22:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Halifax road has been shut after a crash.

The A629 Keighley Road is closed in both directions between Grove Avenue and Nursery Lane in Ovenden.

The accident is understood to have happened between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We will update this story with more information as we get it confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the investigation should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Related topics:HalifaxOvendenWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice