Ovenden crash: Halifax road shut both ways after accident
A Halifax road has been shut after a crash.
The A629 Keighley Road is closed in both directions between Grove Avenue and Nursery Lane in Ovenden.
The accident is understood to have happened between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.
We will update this story with more information as we get it confirmed.
Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the investigation should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.