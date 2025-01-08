Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Halifax road has been shut after a crash.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A629 Keighley Road is closed in both directions between Grove Avenue and Nursery Lane in Ovenden.

The accident is understood to have happened between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will update this story with more information as we get it confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help with the investigation should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.