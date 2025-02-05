Overnight M62 closure: Lanes to close westbound between junctions 24 to 22 to resurface after oil spillage

M62.

An earlier incident on the M62 that led to severe delays will now need an overnight closure to resurface the road.

In the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) there was a road traffic collision and oil spillage Westbound from junction 23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) to junction 22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

One lane has been closed throughout the day and there will now be closures needed overnight to repair the motorway.

National Highways shared: “M62 westbound junctions 24-22 - 1 lane remains closed and now OVERNIGHT 2 lane closure needed.

“After an earlier RTC/oil spillage we need to resurface this stretch of carriageway overnight (8pm Wednesday 5 Feb to 6am Thursday 6 Feb).