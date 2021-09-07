Park Road between Elland and Brighouse to remain shut until 2022

Park Road, a key route between Halifax, Elland and Brighouse, was severely damaged due to a landslip caused by flooding in February 2020.

A 50-metre long crack and some smaller tension cracks in the road meant that it had to be fully closed for safety reasons.

The main section of major repair works to allow Park Road in Elland to reopen will began in July with a final completion date set for autumn 2021.

However a social media post showed a custom made sign saying that the road will be closed until December 2023.

Responding to the post Calderdale Council said that the road will be closed until December 2022 - 15 months later it was hoped it would be opened.

Initial works to prevent further damage took place immediately and a full repair plan was agreed after confirmation of the successful awarding of £1.8 million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund, following approval from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in May 2021.

Calderdale Council has been approached for comment.

Park Road between Brighouse and Elland has been closed from February 2020