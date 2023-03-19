Partnership project encourages communities to explore Calderdale’s canals by rail

In 2021, canal and wellbeing charity Canal & River Trust and rail company Northern teamed up to introduce signs and maps at five Yorkshire stations, guiding people to walks along the Leeds & Liverpool Canal. This initiative was introduced to encourage people to explore more of Yorkshire’s loveliest walking routes easily accessible by train.

And now, Canal & River Trust, Northern, and Calder Valley Line Community Rail Partnership have installed large-scale signage at five more stations at Halifax, Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge, Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd.

And there are also leaflets available in the five stations that signpost people to nearby waterway walks so they can experience the feel-good factor of spending time by water.

Nicola Christian of Canal & River Trust, Richard Isaac of Northern, and Karen Hornby, of Calder Valley Line Community Rail Partnership.

Nicola Christian, business and corporate engagement partner at Canal & River Trust, said: “Recent research shows that spending time by canals is proven to have significant wellbeing benefits. As well as the obvious health benefits of walking, visiting a towpath or waterside spot can make people happier, enabling them to relax and take time away from life’s stresses, as well as connecting with wildlife and enjoying quality time with family and friends.

“When visiting a canal, you may have noticed that there is often a railway close by. So, using the railway network offers a greener way to travel and explore our 250-year-old canals, connecting these fantastic linear routes that are easily accessible for all.”

Tony Baxter, Regional Director at Northern, said: “Our vision is to make a positive impact in the north of England and we are delighted to be working with Canal & River Trust to encourage our customers to get outside.”

Karen Hornby, of Calder Valley Line Community Rail Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have Canal & River Trust as one of our partners. The Calder Valley Line Community Rail Partnership works with local communities, businesses, local people and tourism organisations to encourage people to be involved in their local railway and use train services.”