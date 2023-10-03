News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
A629 roadworks, Salterhebble.A629 roadworks, Salterhebble.
A629 roadworks, Salterhebble.

Photos of latest work on A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield and when the road improvement project is due to be finished by

Calderdale Council’s cabinet is set to discuss transport improvements around the borough on Monday including the major work on the A629.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 19:05 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 19:06 BST

According to the council, the A629 Calder and Hebble Junction project is “progressing well”.

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed by summer 2024 although some elements will be open earlier, such as the new link bridge.

Most of the road network is expected to be open by early 2024.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is funding the project via its West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund and a decision on final funding is due at a meeting later this year.

In late 2022, the combined authority and local councils carried out a review of the transport projects it had planned, outlining a number of changes to the programme to address inflationary pressures and to reduce overprogramming.

The agreed position included funding increases to the first two phases of the A629 project, which also includes improving pedestrian and cycle access into and within Halifax town centre.

Market Street will be pedestrianised and bus routes around and through the town will be improved, better connecting the rail and bus stations and improving bus stops.

The council estimates work on this phase will begin in early 2024.

A third project being funded by authority is the A641 improvement scheme, which looks to improve the infrastructure and connectivity on this route through Brighouse, linking Huddersfield and Bradford.

Outline designs and costing for the scheme are being finalised.

Another part of the A629 project and the Halifax Station Gateway projects have been shelved until further funding becomes available.

Calderdale Council’s leader Jane Scullion said: “Calderdale is benefitting from a significant amount of funding from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund which will transform travel around the borough and deliver major economic benefits.

"Although we had to make some difficult decisions as part of the inflation review last year, I’m pleased that these three ambitious projects are progressing as planned.”

A629 roadworks, Salterhebble.

1. Photos of latest work on A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield and when the road improvement project is due to be finished by

A629 roadworks, Salterhebble. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
A629 roadworks, Salterhebble.

2. Photos of latest work on A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield and when the road improvement project is due to be finished by

A629 roadworks, Salterhebble. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
A629 roadworks, Salterhebble.

3. Photos of latest work on A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield and when the road improvement project is due to be finished by

A629 roadworks, Salterhebble. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
A629 roadworks, Salterhebble.

4. Photos of latest work on A629 between Halifax and Huddersfield and when the road improvement project is due to be finished by

A629 roadworks, Salterhebble. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Calderdale CouncilHalifaxHuddersfieldWork