Calderdale Council’s cabinet is set to discuss transport improvements around the borough on Monday including the major work on the A629.

According to the council, the A629 Calder and Hebble Junction project is “progressing well”.

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Work is due to be completed by summer 2024 although some elements will be open earlier, such as the new link bridge.

Most of the road network is expected to be open by early 2024.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is funding the project via its West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund and a decision on final funding is due at a meeting later this year.

In late 2022, the combined authority and local councils carried out a review of the transport projects it had planned, outlining a number of changes to the programme to address inflationary pressures and to reduce overprogramming.

The agreed position included funding increases to the first two phases of the A629 project, which also includes improving pedestrian and cycle access into and within Halifax town centre.

Market Street will be pedestrianised and bus routes around and through the town will be improved, better connecting the rail and bus stations and improving bus stops.

The council estimates work on this phase will begin in early 2024.

A third project being funded by authority is the A641 improvement scheme, which looks to improve the infrastructure and connectivity on this route through Brighouse, linking Huddersfield and Bradford.

Outline designs and costing for the scheme are being finalised.

Another part of the A629 project and the Halifax Station Gateway projects have been shelved until further funding becomes available.

Calderdale Council’s leader Jane Scullion said: “Calderdale is benefitting from a significant amount of funding from the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund which will transform travel around the borough and deliver major economic benefits.

"Although we had to make some difficult decisions as part of the inflation review last year, I’m pleased that these three ambitious projects are progressing as planned.”

