Plans to install a new pedestrian crossing on road through Rastrick

By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Notice has been given with plans for a new pedestrian crossing in a Calderdale village.

Plans are to install a pedestrian crossing on A643 Crowtrees Lane, approximately 18 metres north east of the projected north eastern kerbline of Crowtrees Crescent.

The notice reads: “The extents of the controlled area are:

“• The north western side of the carriageway (north east bound) to extend 10 metres to the north east and 17 metres to the south west of the crossing.

“• The south eastern side of the carriageway (south west bound) to extend 10 metres to the south west and 22 metres to the north east of the crossing.”

"If you have any queries regarding this notice or would like any further information or details about the proposed zebra crossing please email [email protected] or telephone 01422 288001 or 288002.”

Anyone who wishes to object to the proposal can do so in writing to the council by no later than October 21 to [email protected] or to Highways and Transportation, C/O the Town Hall, Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ for the attention of the Highways Traffic Team quoting reference 72-1429_02 KM.

All objections must specify the grounds on which they are made.

