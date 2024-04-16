Police and paramedics called to two-vehicle crash in Halifax town centre today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and paramedics were alerted to the accident on Westgate shortly after 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the crash involved two vehicles, one of which hit a lamppost.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The accident happened in Halifax town centre

