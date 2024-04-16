Police and paramedics called to two-vehicle crash in Halifax town centre today

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Halifax town centre earlier today.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police and paramedics were alerted to the accident on Westgate shortly after 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the crash involved two vehicles, one of which hit a lamppost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The accident happened in Halifax town centreThe accident happened in Halifax town centre
The accident happened in Halifax town centre

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesHalifaxWest Yorkshire Police