Police and paramedics called to two-vehicle crash in Halifax town centre today
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Halifax town centre earlier today.
Police and paramedics were alerted to the accident on Westgate shortly after 1.30pm.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the crash involved two vehicles, one of which hit a lamppost.
The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital to be checked over.
