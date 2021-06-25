Police chase ends in Todmorden car crash as driver suffers serious injuries

Calderdale Council put out the warning this morning saying the Halifax Road in Todmorden between Cross Stone Road and Key Sike Lane, was closed for a police Incident.

Early reports said the road would be closed for most of the day but the Council has but the road re-opened before lunch time.

West Yorkshire Police has released more details of the incident.

Burnley Road in Todmorden has been closed by police

A spokesperson for the police said: "At approximately 23.08pm last night, a Citroen Xsara Picasso, was requested to stop by police on Halifax road, Todmorden but failed to do so.

"The Citroen then travelled along Halifax Road before colliding with a stone wall close to the junction of Hallroyd Road.

"The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The passengers of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

"Road closures were in place on Halifax Road as investigations were carried out and the road has since reopened.