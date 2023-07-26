Police in Bell Hall today: Crash shuts road and diverts buses and other traffic in part of Halifax this morning
A crash has shut a road both ways in part of Halifax this morning.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:07 BST
The accident, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, is understood to have happened between 7.30am and 8.30am.
Police have taped off the road by the laundrette, newsagents and cafe and traffic is being diverted.
Team Pennine has reported that its 574 buses are being having to miss some stops.
It has posted: “Due to a police incident on Savile Park Roadd towards King Cross the 574 is unable to serve some stops.
"Stops missed St Jude's Church, Emscote Street South and Haugh Shaw Rd.”