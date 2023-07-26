The accident, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, is understood to have happened between 7.30am and 8.30am.

Police have taped off the road by the laundrette, newsagents and cafe and traffic is being diverted.

Team Pennine has reported that its 574 buses are being having to miss some stops.

Police have taped off part of Savile Park Road in Bell Hall this morning

It has posted: “Due to a police incident on Savile Park Roadd towards King Cross the 574 is unable to serve some stops.