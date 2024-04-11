Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have sealed off Illingworth Road, near Occupation Lane in Illingworth, following the accident this morning.

The road has been closed until a gas engineer has checked the area and ensured it is safe.

There is not thought to have been any need for people to be evacuated from nearby buildings.

Anyone with concerns of information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.