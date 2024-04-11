Police in Illingworth: Halifax road sealed off today after car crashes into gas main

A Halifax road has been taped off after a car crashed into a gas main.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:04 BST
Police have sealed off Illingworth Road, near Occupation Lane in Illingworth, following the accident this morning.

The road has been closed until a gas engineer has checked the area and ensured it is safe.

There is not thought to have been any need for people to be evacuated from nearby buildings.

The road has been closed until a gas engineer makes the area safe

Anyone with concerns of information about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Information can also be passed on by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

