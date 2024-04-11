Police in Illingworth: Halifax road sealed off today after car crashes into gas main
A Halifax road has been taped off after a car crashed into a gas main.
Police have sealed off Illingworth Road, near Occupation Lane in Illingworth, following the accident this morning.
The road has been closed until a gas engineer has checked the area and ensured it is safe.
There is not thought to have been any need for people to be evacuated from nearby buildings.
