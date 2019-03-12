Police issue travel warnings in Calderdale as Storm Gareth causes dangerous driving conditions

Police teams have issued travel warnings and advice with Storm Gareth bringing treacherous and dangerous driving conditions in Calderdale.

Standing water on roads in the borough have been reported as police inspectors offer advice to drivers.

Community groups and Calderdale Council teams are on sites across the borough trying to tackle the problems.

A spokesperson for the Council said: "We're continuing to monitor the standing water in the road at Callis between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

"Our drainage team and gully wagon are on site and we'll continue to keep an eye on the area. Please drive carefully."

A flood alert is also in place in parts of Calderdale.

READ MORE: Flood alert issued for parts of Calderdale as heavy rain hits the borough

PC Martin Willis, known on Twitter as Motorway Martin, echoed the advice to motorists to care on the roads.

"Please listen to the Weather warnings for the next few days. Storm Gareth is expected to bring severe gales, heavy rain and snow to high routes. Use your headlights in poor visibility and don't rely on daytime running lights or automatic lights to be seen," he said:

Strong winds, delays to bus and train journeys and loss of power are expected after a yellow weather warning.

The weather warning, which is in place from midday today until 3pm tomorrow, was issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Gareth's arrival later today (Tuesday).

The area of deep low pressure is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph in some areas, and will lead to "unsettled" weather for the remainder of the week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The strong north-westerly winds will also affect southwest Scotland late on Tuesday, spreading across much of England and Wales through Wednesday.

"Gusts of 50-55 mph are likely inland and up to 65 mph along western coasts. Winds will gradually ease during the afternoon.”

What will the weather be like in Calderdale?

As Storm Gareth arrives in Calderdale, and across Yorkshire, heavy rain and cool temperatures are expected, with a high of 10°C.

The Met Office warned to expect a chilly and breezy afternoon, with sunny spells, giving way to a "very windy and cold" night, with a maximum temperature of 2°C.

Tomorrow is expected to be largely dry, though winds of up to 25mph are expected, with temperatures of up to 11 °C.

Later in the week, a windy and rainy Thursday is expected to give way to a drier and brighter Friday afternoon, followed by a cloudy Saturday with occasional rain.