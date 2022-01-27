Police officer who flipped car while driving drunk through Calderdale guilty of gross misconduct
A hearing heard how a former West Yorkshire Police officer was caught drink driving after his car hit a wall and fell around 30 feet and was found guilty of gross misconduct.
Benjamin Sweeney was charged with gross misconduct and a hearing took place on January 20.
The former officer was breathalysed after his Audi A4 was found on its roof by Oldham Road, Ripponden on May 28 last year.
He was taken to hospital, where a blood test confirmed he was over the limit, and was then charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted at Leeds Magistrates Court on July 22.
Mr Sweeney’s actions were examined by a three-person panel at the misconduct hearing.
In a statement, WestYorkshire Police said: “The Audi A4 left the road having collided with a wall, resulting in the vehicle falling approximately 20-30 feet before coming to rest on its roof.
"Following the collision the officer was subject to a roadside breath test which indicated that he had 63 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 milligrams in 100 millilitres of breath.
"Due to the nature of the incident he was transported to hospital where a sample of blood was taken for analysis to provide an evidential reading, this was examined and contained 108 milligrams of alcohol within 100 millilitres of blood. This being over the legal limit of 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.
"At the conclusion of the hearing the charges against the officer were proved, and the outcome was that he would have been dismissed had he still been serving with the Force."
