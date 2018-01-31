Police warning for morning commuters

Motorists are being warned to take care when out and about on Yorkshire's roads this morning.

Police are appealing to drivers to take care in "nasty and potentially dangerous" conditions this morning, particularly on the M62.

West Yorkshire's Supt Sarah Baker said: "I’m a positive person but there is nothing positive about Yorkshire’s M62 this morning."

In a tweet she said there was lots of rain and sleet, surface water, spray, poor visibility and gusty high winds in places.

She added it was making for a nasty and potentially dangerous mix and asked drivers to take it steady while using the route.

There are also reports of an accident having happened on the M62 westbound, between junctions 31 and 32 involving a car and a lorry. It is in the hardshoulder and traffic is moving.