Potholes: Calderdale Council reveals which potholes will get fixed in Halifax, Elland, Hebden Bridge, Brighouse, Sowerby Bridge and Todmorden
The routes are all part of the borough’s Highway Capital Maintenance Programme for the financial year 2024-25, which has now been approved by Calderdale Council’s cabinet.
The £3.9m carriageway maintenance programme takes in resurfacing and surface dressing work.
Resurfacing works will take place at:
Upper Washer Lane, King Cross, Halifax
Albert Street, Halifax
Ashbourne Grove, Halifax
High Level Way, Halifax
Illingworth Way, Illingworth, Halifax
Lindley Road, Blackley, Elland
Scarr Bottom Road, Halifax
Plains Lane, Elland
Upper Lane, Northowram
Darcey Hey Lane, King Cross
Delph Hill Road, King Cross
Green Royd, West Vale
Greenups Terrace, Sowerby Bridge
Warley Road, King Cross
Shroggs Road, Halifax
Hey Lane, Outlane
Styes Lane, Sowerby
Sowerby Croft Lane, Sowerby Bridge
Towngate, Sowerby
Free School Lane, Halifax
Corporation Street, Sowerby Bridge.
Resurfacing work will also be carried out as part of a number of schemes on the following routes:
Wakefield Road, Brighouse
Shelf Road, Hebden Bridge
Hebble End, Hebden Bridge
Stainland Road, Elland
Surface dressing “pre-patching” work will take place at:
Broad Street, Todmorden
The Hollins, Todmorden
Brougham Road, Boothtown, Halifax;
Turner Place, Illingworth
Charles Avenue, Southowram
Stake Lane, Cragg Vale
Brow Lane, Shelf
Highfield Road, Elland
Back Lane, Illingworth
Beechwood Avenue, Sowerby
Beechwood Close, Holmfield
Belgrave Avenue, Claremount
Belgrave Drive, Claremount
Belle Vue Road, Shelf
Bowling Green Road, Stainland
Brockwell Gardens, Sowerby
Charles Street, Sowerby Bridge
Clough House Lane, Barkisland
Cock Hill Lane, Shelf
Cookson Street, Brighouse;
Dineley Avenue, Todmorden
Dodge Holme Road, Mixenden
Ellen Royd Lane, Luddenden Foot
Giles Hill Lane, Shelf
Hanson Lane, Halifax
Hays Lane, Mixenden
Hedge Top Lane, Northowram
High Stones Road, Cragg Vale
Hunter Hill Road, Mixenden
Jagger Green Lane, Holywell Green
Keswick Close, Siddal
Lawrence Road, Halifax
Lennox Road, Todmorden
Hampden Place, Halifax
Myrtle Drive, Illingworth
Myrtle Place, Illingworth
St Peter’s Avenue, Sowerby
Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax
Edge Lane, Colden
Ripon Street, Halifax
Cross Stone Road, Todmorden
Roils Head Road, Halifax
Wicking Lane, Soyland
Toothill Bank, Rastrick
Thrush Hill Lane, Mytholmroyd
Folly Hall Lane, Cragg Vale
Roper Lane, Mixenden
Kebroyd Lane, Triangle
Lane Head Road, Ripponden
Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge
Castlefields Drive, Rastrick
Blaithroyd Lane, Southowram
Booth Hill, Luddenden
Surface dressing work will take place at:
West Lodge Crescent, Ainley Top
New Hey Road, Ainley Top
Grimescar Road, Ainley Top
Branch Lane, Ainley Top
Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top
Stanley Road, Ainley Top
Crest Road, Ainley Top
Royd Avenue, Ainley Top
St Alban’s Avenue, Ainley Top
St Anne’s Avenue, Ainley Top
St George’s Avenue, Ainley Top
Branch Road, Ainley Top
Ashfield Road, Greetland
Chestnut Close, Greetland
Cherry Tree Drive, Greetland
Cedar Grove, Greetland
Milner Lane, Greetland
Milner Close, Greetland
Moorlands Road, Greetland
Goldfields Way, Greetland
Goldfields View, Greetland
Goldfields Close, Greetland
Goldfields Avenue, Greetland
School Street, Greetland
Dixon Close, Greetland
Highfield Avenue, Greetland
Exley Lane, Elland
Hullen Edge Road, Elland
Bryan Road, Elland
Broomfield, Elland
Hullen Edge Gardens, Elland
Hammerstones Road, Elland
Hullen Road, Elland
Illingworth Road, Illingworth
Natty Lane, Illingworth
Meadow Drive, Wheatley
Meadow Lane, Wheatley
Back Meadow Lane, Wheatley
Meadow Crescent, Wheatley
Moor End Road, Halifax
Mount Tabor Road, Halifax
Saddleworth Road, Barkisland
Tewit Lane, Illingworth
Tewit Green, Illingworth
Popples Drive, Illingworth.
The following routes will see slag-sub base reconstruction work. These roads were built using steel slag – which is a recycled material - and they degrade with age and need a complete reconstruction, taking up the recycled material and reconstruction with traditional material:
Mill Grove, Brighouse
Withinfields, Southowram
Bell Street, Claremount.
Work is likely to extend beyond this financial period.