The routes are all part of the borough’s Highway Capital Maintenance Programme for the financial year 2024-25, which has now been approved by Calderdale Council’s cabinet.

The £3.9m carriageway maintenance programme takes in resurfacing and surface dressing work.

Resurfacing works will take place at:

Calderdale Council has said which roads will be resurfaced

Upper Washer Lane, King Cross, Halifax

Albert Street, Halifax

Ashbourne Grove, Halifax

High Level Way, Halifax

Illingworth Way, Illingworth, Halifax

Lindley Road, Blackley, Elland

Scarr Bottom Road, Halifax

Plains Lane, Elland

Upper Lane, Northowram

Darcey Hey Lane, King Cross

Delph Hill Road, King Cross

Green Royd, West Vale

Greenups Terrace, Sowerby Bridge

Warley Road, King Cross

Shroggs Road, Halifax

Hey Lane, Outlane

Styes Lane, Sowerby

Sowerby Croft Lane, Sowerby Bridge

Towngate, Sowerby

Free School Lane, Halifax

Corporation Street, Sowerby Bridge.

Resurfacing work will also be carried out as part of a number of schemes on the following routes:

Wakefield Road, Brighouse

Shelf Road, Hebden Bridge

Hebble End, Hebden Bridge

Stainland Road, Elland

Surface dressing “pre-patching” work will take place at:

Broad Street, Todmorden

The Hollins, Todmorden

Brougham Road, Boothtown, Halifax;

Turner Place, Illingworth

Charles Avenue, Southowram

Stake Lane, Cragg Vale

Brow Lane, Shelf

Highfield Road, Elland

Back Lane, Illingworth

Beechwood Avenue, Sowerby

Beechwood Close, Holmfield

Belgrave Avenue, Claremount

Belgrave Drive, Claremount

Belle Vue Road, Shelf

Bowling Green Road, Stainland

Brockwell Gardens, Sowerby

Charles Street, Sowerby Bridge

Clough House Lane, Barkisland

Cock Hill Lane, Shelf

Cookson Street, Brighouse;

Dineley Avenue, Todmorden

Dodge Holme Road, Mixenden

Ellen Royd Lane, Luddenden Foot

Giles Hill Lane, Shelf

Hanson Lane, Halifax

Hays Lane, Mixenden

Hedge Top Lane, Northowram

High Stones Road, Cragg Vale

Hunter Hill Road, Mixenden

Jagger Green Lane, Holywell Green

Keswick Close, Siddal

Lawrence Road, Halifax

Lennox Road, Todmorden

Hampden Place, Halifax

Myrtle Drive, Illingworth

Myrtle Place, Illingworth

St Peter’s Avenue, Sowerby

Thrum Hall Lane, Halifax

Edge Lane, Colden

Ripon Street, Halifax

Cross Stone Road, Todmorden

Roils Head Road, Halifax

Wicking Lane, Soyland

Toothill Bank, Rastrick

Thrush Hill Lane, Mytholmroyd

Folly Hall Lane, Cragg Vale

Roper Lane, Mixenden

Kebroyd Lane, Triangle

Lane Head Road, Ripponden

Glen View Road, Hebden Bridge

Castlefields Drive, Rastrick

Blaithroyd Lane, Southowram

Booth Hill, Luddenden

Surface dressing work will take place at:

West Lodge Crescent, Ainley Top

New Hey Road, Ainley Top

Grimescar Road, Ainley Top

Branch Lane, Ainley Top

Lindley Moor Road, Ainley Top

Stanley Road, Ainley Top

Crest Road, Ainley Top

Royd Avenue, Ainley Top

St Alban’s Avenue, Ainley Top

St Anne’s Avenue, Ainley Top

St George’s Avenue, Ainley Top

Branch Road, Ainley Top

Ashfield Road, Greetland

Chestnut Close, Greetland

Cherry Tree Drive, Greetland

Cedar Grove, Greetland

Milner Lane, Greetland

Milner Close, Greetland

Moorlands Road, Greetland

Goldfields Way, Greetland

Goldfields View, Greetland

Goldfields Close, Greetland

Goldfields Avenue, Greetland

School Street, Greetland

Dixon Close, Greetland

Highfield Avenue, Greetland

Exley Lane, Elland

Hullen Edge Road, Elland

Bryan Road, Elland

Broomfield, Elland

Hullen Edge Gardens, Elland

Hammerstones Road, Elland

Hullen Road, Elland

Illingworth Road, Illingworth

Natty Lane, Illingworth

Meadow Drive, Wheatley

Meadow Lane, Wheatley

Back Meadow Lane, Wheatley

Meadow Crescent, Wheatley

Moor End Road, Halifax

Mount Tabor Road, Halifax

Saddleworth Road, Barkisland

Tewit Lane, Illingworth

Tewit Green, Illingworth

Popples Drive, Illingworth.

The following routes will see slag-sub base reconstruction work. These roads were built using steel slag – which is a recycled material - and they degrade with age and need a complete reconstruction, taking up the recycled material and reconstruction with traditional material:

Mill Grove, Brighouse

Withinfields, Southowram

Bell Street, Claremount.