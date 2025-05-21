A councillor who had to put a claim in against Calderdale Council for damage to his tyre from a “dangerous road” is calling on road repair cash to be spent fairly and widely.

Welcoming news of some funding coming the council’s way to fix the borough’s roads, Coun Paul Bellenger said he has had to put in a claim to his authority for tyre damage caused driving along one of them himself.

Coun Bellenger (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland), raising a number of road safety issues, said the news given to councillors about the cash was “absolutely fantastic – and certainly not before time”.

But he hoped it would be spent “fairly and widely” throughout the whole borough – not just “some” parts of it.

Coun Paul Bellenger

“I have three roads that are extremely dangerous to the point where even myself has had to put in a claim for damage to my tyre, and a number of residents have also come forward to me with regards to damage to their cars.

“It’s about safety – ensuring that our roads are safe for our constituents to drive on,” said Coun Bellenger.

Coun Bellenger also said safety concerns needed urgently addressing regarding the crossroads in his ward at Forest Hill Road and Park Lane, which he has raised on a number of occasions.

“We are averaging five accidents a year at this spot,” he said, acknowledging officers had done some work on the issue and a “give way” sign had been replaced by a “stop”.

But, said Coun Bellenger, the lead up to the junction is a 60 miles an hour limit at both sides.

"It creates driver error, unfortunately, and this is what is causing accidents.

“Now we need to try and alleviate that driver error, if we can,” he said.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) agreed that speed limit designation was an issue.

“Standing stop from 60mph, obviously that’s not going to work,” she said.

She said she would raise the issue with highways and public health officers – the latter dealt with road safety – to see if something could be done about the issue.

Coun Bellenger was speaking in a questions-to-councillors session at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council.