Protest at Halifax ticket office as campaigners and trade unionists come together against closures

The protest will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 10.30am at Halifax train station and is in response to proposals announced by the Rail Delivery Group this month that would see ticket offices close across the country.

There are currently three staffed stations in Calderdale, Halifax, Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local unions and campaigns have condemned the plans to close ticket offices.

The protest will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 10.30am at Halifax train station.

Ed Jones GMB Union Rep said: “I'd like to say that loneliness and the elderly sometimes, unfortunately, walk hand in hand.

"The mental health impact having no one at the ticket booth can't be downplayed or replaced by a few hours by the platform contact.

"This point of contact at an office is reassuring, informative and creates wellbeing. We will all get hopefully old, hopefully we will travel with others but it isn't always the case.”"The people who work in our ticket offices here in Calderdale are brilliant,” said Park Ward Councillor Jenny Lynn. “I have lost count of how much time and money they've saved me over the years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rashida Islam from Calderdale Enough is Enough added: “It is imperative we keep our ticket offices open to ensure accessible and safe journeys for all.

"Closures would disproportionately impact the elderly, the disabled and women and would exclude disabled passengers from travelling.