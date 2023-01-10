Queues on M62 near Rishworth Moor as all traffic held on eastbound carriageway
There is queueing traffic on the M62 eastbound between junction 21 and junction 22 after all traffic was held from around 10.15am.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The queueing traffic is on the M62 Eastbound from J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
There are also delays of around seven minutes on the M62 Westbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).
It is not yet clear what has caused the queues, but the Courier has contacted West Yorkshire Police to ask for more information.