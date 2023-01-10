Queues on M62 near Rishworth Moor as all traffic held on eastbound carriageway

M62

The queueing traffic is on the M62 Eastbound from J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

There are also delays of around seven minutes on the M62 Westbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor).

