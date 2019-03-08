Radical Elland bypass plans that will create a new off-slip road under review

Elland bypass and Ainley Top roundabout could see dramatic highway interventions created as part of the fourth project in the A629 improvement scheme programme.

Elland bypass and Ainley Top roundabout could see dramatic highway interventions created as part of the fourth project in the A629 improvement scheme programme.

The £120m project project between Halifax and Huddersfield complements the work of the other stages of the A629 improvement scheme being delivered by Calderdale and Kirklees Councils, by improving walking, cycling and bus travel along the corridor.

READ MORE: This virtual reality video shows the ambitious Elland bypass bridge plan from the A629



One of the major plans is to create a northbound off-slip road on Elland Bypass into Elland.

This means a new traffic light junction will be created allowing people travelling down the bypass to Halifax to turn right and down Huddersfield Road into Elland.

READ MORE: What we know about the Elland bypass bridge and A629 junction plan



Engagement events have taken place in Halifax, Elland and Huddersfield, where designs have been on display for the scheme.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to the recent drop-in events in Calderdale and Kirklees to find out more about Phase 4 of the A629 programme.

"The feedback the team received will be really useful in preparing more detailed plans for this multi-million pound scheme.

“The scheme includes some exciting proposals, including major improvement works to allow for an express bus route between Halifax and Huddersfield. This would greatly reduce journey times, making bus travel between the towns a much more attractive prospect.

“There’s still time for people to have their say and I’d encourage anyone who lives, works or travels along this busy route to let us know what you think about proposals before the survey closes on Sunday 31 March.”

READ MORE: Public backing for ambitious A629 bridge plan from Elland bypass



Another part of the proposals will see an extension to the southbound bus lane approaching Ainley Top plus faster bus journeys between Halifax and Huddersfield, including an express service calling at Halifax and Huddersfield bus stations, Halifax , Huddersfield and Elland Rail Stations and Calderdale Royal Hospital.

Councillor Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “We have committed around £150 million of investment though the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund to transport schemes across the City region and the five-phase upgrade of the A629 is the largest in the programme.

“Overall the scheme will result in improved journey times, better public transport reliability and new cycling and walking facilities along the key route between the towns of Halifax, in Calderdale, and Huddersfield, in Kirklees, and will support economic growth.”

In November 2018 the Outline Business Case for the project was submitted to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority for funding through its West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund .

If approved, the next step would be to work on the design.

People who missed the drop-in events still have the chance to have their say, with plans now on display at Halifax Central Library until Thursday March 21.

Detailed proposals can also be viewed online here where there is also a feedback survey to fill out. The deadline for responses is Sunday March 31.